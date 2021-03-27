Smith shines, Lady Bears survive in overtime to advance to tenth Elite Eight

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — NaLyssa Smith made all 11 of her shots, en route to a 24-point performance, as the Baylor Lady Bears beat Michigan in overtime to advance to the program's tenth Elite Eight.

Neither team was able to establish itself on offense, shooting a combined 22-58 (38 percent) from the field in the first half. Baylor made just one three in the first half; that was scored by Smith in the second quarter.

Michigan was led by forward Naz Hillman, who proved an effective counterpart to Smith on the offensive side of the floor. She put up 16 points on 6-9 shooting. Hailey Brown added 17 second half points.

Baylor led by as many as 12 late in the second quarter before a flurry of Michigan three-pointers brought the margin back within single digits. The Wolverines hit six more three-pointers than the Lady Bears.

In the fourth quarter, Michigan cut the lead to two with less than three minutes remaining. With 2:07 on the clock, Dijonai Carrington forced a Michigan turnover, ran the length of the floor and hit a layup while being fouled to extend the lead back to five.

Michigan would fight all the way back to tie the game and send it into overtime.

In overtime, Carrington hit a three pointer with less than three minutes remaining to give Baylor a 71-70 lead. Smith would extend the lead to three soon after.

But, as they did all game, Michigan hung around.

The Wolverines had a chance to tie with 1:30 remaining before Carrington made another clutch play, forcing a steal and running the length of the floor to give Baylor a 75-73 lead.

Michigan would not answer, and the Lady Bears survived with a 78-75 overtime win to advance to the Elite Eight.

The Lady Bears will play UConn in the Elite Eight Monday evening.