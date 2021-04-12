Sen. Cornyn, Sen. Cruz submit resolution congratulating Baylor Bears on national championship

Sen. John Cornyn and Sen. Ted Cruz have submitted a resolution congratulating the Baylor Bears on their national championship.

The Bears were the last team standing in the 2021 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. This is their first national championship in program history.

In the resolution, the senators acknowledged the team's success on and off the court. The Bears also "embodied fortitude and perseverance throughout this season, overcoming interruptions in play, canceled games, and other hurdles testing their resolve."

"The Senate congratulates the Bears of Baylor University on winning the 2021 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I men's basketball championship and completing a successful 2020-2021 season," the resolution concluded.

Full resolution: