Second half surge lifts Bears to 42-7 win over Texas State

WACO, Texas — Despite missing several key starting pieces, the Baylor Bears managed to outlast Texas State, beating the Bobcats 42-7 at McLane Stadium.

The Bears struggled to build momentum in the first half. After scoring a touchdown on a 13-play 75-yard drive to open the game, the Baylor offense went three-and-out on their next possession and led just 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Baylor finally broke through with their first big play early in the second quarter. Craig "Sqwirl" Williams carried the ball through the left side of the Baylor line for a 30-yard touchdown which gave Baylor a 14-0 lead.

For its part, Texas State managed to move the ball on the Baylor defense. Quarterback Layne Hatcher completed 19 of his first 23 passing attempts, including a 12 yard touchdown pass with about two minutes left in the first half.

After mishandling the kickoff, Baylor would take over at its own four yard line and march 96 yards in just 1:33. The Bears capped off the drive with a 35-yard Blake Shapen touchdown.

In the second half, the Bears would pull away, scoring three touchdowns in less than 10 minutes to make the score 42-7 with 12:19 remaining.

Richard Reese starred at running back for the Bears, who were without starter Taye McWilliams, who was injured against BYU. Reese finished the day with 19 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns, including a 52-yard scamper which put the game out of reach.

McWilliams, Ben Sims, Monaray Baldwin and Qualan Jones all missed the game, while Dillon Doyle was forced to sit out the first half after being ejected for targeting against BYU.

Quarterback Blake Shapen finished 15-26 with 184 yards, one touchdown and an interception on an errant fourth down pass.

With the win, Baylor moves to 2-1 (0-0) on the season. The Bears open conference play next Saturday when they travel to Ames to play Iowa State.