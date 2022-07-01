Reports: Ex-Baylor coach joining Texas Longhorn staff as assistant

AUSTIN, Texas — Former Baylor head baseball coach Steve Rodriguez will not have to go very far for his next coaching gig. Multiple reports, including one from D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers, indicate Rodriguez will be the next hitting coach at the University of Texas.

Rodriguez resigned as Baylor's head coach following the 2022 season. He led the Bears for seven years, amassing the third-most wins of any Baylor baseball coach.

Texas parted ways with its former hitting coach Troy Tulowitzki earlier this summer, opening the door for Rodriguez to move onto the forty acres.

During the 2022 season, Texas scored 46 runs in three games against the Bears as part of a series sweep in Austin.