Reports: Baylor's Joey McGuire to take over as next head coach for Texas Tech

WACO, Texas — Texas Tech is expected to reportedly hire Joey McGuire as its next football head coach, according to three sources who told A-J Media on Sunday.

First reported by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, McGuire would take over for Matt Wells, who was released on Oct. 25.

As of publication, it's not clear when McGuire will take over the Red Raiders.

For the past five seasons, McGuire has been the associate head coach and outside linebackers coach for Baylor.

Texas Tech and Baylor are set to face off against each other on Nov. 27 in Waco.