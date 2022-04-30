Orme shuts out Cyclones as Bears take Game One

WACO, Texas — For the eleventh time this season, the Baylor Bears shut out their opponent, beating Iowa State 1-0 behind a complete-game performance from pitcher Dariana Orme.

It was Orme's eighth complete game and third shutout this season. She only struck out three.

"Dari, of course, was very efficient," Head Coach Glenn Moore said. "I don’t know when she’s thrown less than a hundred pitches. That’s a good sign for needing her later in the weekend.

Iowa State stymied the Baylor bats for most of the game. McKenzie Wilson got the Bears' only extra-base hit, a double off the left field wall, but Baylor could not drive her in to score.

"We had some good at-bats, just couldn’t get them to fall," Moore said. "Aliyah hits one hard. McKenzie starts the game off by smoking one off the wall that’s out of any other park. We just can’t seem to push them across. But we got enough. All we needed was one because of our defense and because of Dari, and we got that right in the nick of time.”

Baylor's break-through finally came in the sixth inning. Ana Watson drew a walk, Kaci West then singled up the middle, and Sydney Collazos drove in the game-winning run on an RBI single to center field.

“It was awesome," Collazos said. "We finally got some back-to-back hits to bring in a run because we have a lot of people on this roster hitting the ball hard, just not clicking with the back-to-back, so that was huge. It was nice, it felt good that it was me and be productive for my team.”

Baylor continues its three-game series with Iowa State Saturday at 2 p.m. at Getterman Stadium.