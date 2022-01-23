No. 15 Baylor blows out No. 7 Iowa State for first ranked win of Collen Era

WACO, Texas — After losing each of their first two Big XII games for the first time in more than two decades, the Baylor Bears continued their conference resurgence with an 87-61 win over No. 7 Iowa State.

With the win, Baylor moves to 3-2 in the conference, 1.5 games outside of first place. However, the Bears' two losses are tied for the fewest in the conference.

Both Baylor and Iowa State struggled to start the game, shooting a combined 10-33 from the field and 4-12 from three-point range in the first quarter. Sarah Andrews led all scorers with just five points, and the Bears trailed 13-12 after one frame.

The tide turned in the second quarter behind red-hot shooting from Baylor guard Jordan Lewis. Lewis hit three second-quarter three-pointers as part of a 5-5 shooting performance.

For her part, Queen Egbo recorded 14 rebounds in the first half alone, as Baylor carried a 39-28 lead into the break.

Lewis would continue her hot shooting in the third quarter, hitting an additional pair of triples as part of a 21-2 Baylor run. The Bears finished the quarter with a 23-point lead.

Baylor's win marks the program's first win over a ranked opponent of the 2021-22 season and first under new head coach Nicki Collen.