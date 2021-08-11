NCAA COI concludes Baylor did not violate rules by not reporting allegations of sexual violence

WACO, TX — After a Division Committee on Infractions hearing panel, it could not be concluded that Baylor violated NCAA rules when it failed to report allegations of and address sexual and interpersonal violence committed on its campus.

The panel did find other violations that occurred between 2011 and 2016 including impermissible benefits that were provided to a football student-athlete who wasn't reported for failing to meet an academic performance plan which was followed by an academic violation.

The university also operated a predominantly female student-host program that didn't align with NCAA recruiting rules.

A former assistant director of football operations didn't meet his obligation to cooperate and violated ethical conduct rules when he didn't participate in the investigation.

The committee classified this case as a Level II-standard for the school and Level I-standard for the former assistant director of football operations.

The committee used the Division I membership-approved infractions penalty guidelines to prescribe the following measures:

Four years of probation.

A $5,000 fine.

A reduction to 30 football official visits during the 2021-22 academic year.

A three-week ban on unofficial visits in football during the 2021-22 academic year.

A two-week ban on football recruiting communication during the 2021-22 academic year.

A reduction of football evaluation days by three during fall 2021 and by 10 during spring 2022.

A five-year show-cause order for the former assistant director of football operations. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any athletically related duties unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

A vacation of all records in which student-athletes competed while ineligible. The university must provide a written report containing the contests impacted to the NCAA media coordination and statistics staff within 14 days of the public release of the decision.

