NaLyssa Smith taken No. 2 overall in WNBA Draft

NEW YORK, New York — NaLyssa Smith saw her WNBA dreams become reality when she was taken No. 2 overall in the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever. She is Baylor's highest draft pick since the Tulsa Shock took Odyssey Sims with the No. 2 pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft.

Smith was a star at Baylor. During her four seasons in the Green and Gold, she won four conference championships and a national title. She was a two-time All-American and won back-to-back Wade Awards, given to the country's top power forward.

Her senior year, Smith averaged 22.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season. She set a single-season Baylor record with 25 double-doubles.

Smith is one of just seven Bears to reach the 2,000 point/1,000 rebound mark in her career.