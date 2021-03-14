Lady Bears win ninth tournament title in 11 years, beat West Virginia 76-50

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the ninth time in 11 years, the Baylor Lady Bears are Big 12 Tournament Champions. Baylor avenged a tournament final defeat in 2017 with a 76-50 win over West Virginia.

Four Lady Bears split the offensive load, scoring at least nine points apiece.

The Lady Bears held a 38-28 lead at halftime behind 10 first half points from Dijonai Carrington.

After playing all 40 minutes of Baylor's semifinal win over Texas, NaLyssa Smith was limited to seven minutes of action in the first half after picking up her second foul.

Baylor's defense shined in the first half, holding the Mountaineers to 34 percent shooting from the field. They also forced five first half turnovers.

In the second half, the Lady Bears maintained a consistent double-digit advantage. The Lady Bears would lead by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter.

Caitlyn Bickle contributed meaningful minutes off the bench during Smith's absence. Bickle scored four points and grabbed six rebounds in 18 minutes of action.

Queen Egbo recorded yet another double-double, coupling 18 points with 11 rebounds.

This is Baylor's 11 Big 12 Tournament title all-time and 23rd Big 12 Championship overall (regular season and tournament).