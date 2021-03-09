Lady Bears outlast West Virginia, extend winning streak to 14

WACO, Texas — On a night where the Lady Bears had little to play for, Baylor pulled away from West Virginia in the second half to continue their 14 game winning streak with a 96-73 win.

The Lady Bears got out to a sluggish start in the Ferrell Center, committing six first quarter turnovers, while only making six shots.

Lady Bears Head Coach Kim Mulkey said before the game, "I'm not really sure why we're even playing it to tell you the truth. It's not gonna have any bearing on the standings for them or for us. But the conference is making us play it and we're gonna give it our best shot."

Queen Egbo was Baylor's lone bright spot in the quarter. Egbo started the game 3-4 from the field with two offensive boards. She scored 16 first-half points.

After one quarter, Baylor led 17-14.

West Virginia countered Baylor's slow start with a shooting exhibition to start the second quarter. With 5:02 remaining before halftime, the Mountaineers led 28-23 behind 5-9 shooting and a 2-3 mark from behind the arc.

The Lady Bears would then go on a 18-7 run to end the half and take a 41-35 halftime lead.

In the second half, Baylor would go on a tear, extending the lead to 23 points by the final whistle.

Egbo finished the night with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Carrington would also record a double-double with 22 points and 10 boards.

With the win, the Lady Bears finish the regular season 22-2. They will be the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament.