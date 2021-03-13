Lady Bears take down Texas, advance to Tournament Final

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Baylor Lady Bears survived a fourth-quarter surge to take down Texas 66-55 and advance to the Big 12 Tournament Championship Game.

The Lady Bears started out hot, jumping out to an 8-1 lead in the first 3:30 of the game.

NaLyssa Smith scored 10 first quarter points on 3-6 shooting, coupled with six rebounds.

Texas struggled with foul trouble early on. Charlie Collier and Lauren Ebo each picked up two personal fouls in the first quarter. Collier was forced to sit less than four minutes into the first quarter, and she did not return until after halftime.

After one quarter, Baylor held a 20-12 lead.

In the second quarter, Texas stormed back, hitting three straight three-pointers to cut the lead to 24-22. But, Baylor ended the half on a 10-4 run to carry a 37-30 lead into the break.

In the third quarter, Moon Ursin scored 6 points and tallied four rebounds to help Baylor extend its lead to 12.

In the fourth quarter, Baylor did not score a bucket over more than four minutes of action. As a result, Texas went on a 7-0 run to cut Baylor's lead to five.

That was as close as Texas would get, as the Lady Bears survived a fourth-quarter charge to take down the Lady Longhorns.

NaLyssa Smith led the Lady Bears with 21 points. She also finished the game with 14 rebounds.

Queen Egbo set a Baylor Big 12 Conference Tournament single-game record, securing 18 rebounds, while Moon Ursin added another 19 points for the Lady Bears.

With the win, the Lady Bears advance to the Big 12 Conference Tournament Championship where they will ply the winner of the other semifinal between West Virginia and Oklahoma State.