Lady Bears clinch outright Big 12 Title with win over Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — If there were ever any doubts about whether Baylor would wrap up yet another outright Big 12 title, junior forward NaLyssa Smith put them to bed with a game-high 23 points as the Lady Bears (20-2, 15-1) took down Texas (16-8, 10-7) 64-57.

With the win, Baylor claimed its tenth outright Big 12 championship in 11 years.

Smith dominated in all facets of the game, including from behind-the-arc. The post-oriented superstar drained her first two three-pointers of the season to go along with seven rebounds and three steals.

Baylor and Texas were locked in a tight game in the first half. The Lady Bears held a slim 24-22 lead headed into halftime.

The third quarter was a different story.

The Lady Bears opened the second half on an 18-2 run to extend the lead to 18 points with 4:17 left in the quarter.

Queen Egbo recorded a double-double featuring 13 points and a season-high 14 rebounds. Dijonai Carrington was the only other Lady Bear to score double-digit points.

The win marks 12 in a row for Baylor, whose only conference loss came against Iowa State in their second conference matchup of the season.

Baylor will finish the regular season with a game Saturday afternoon against Kansas in Lawrence and a battle with West Virginia in the Ferrell Center Monday night.