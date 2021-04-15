Kim Mulkey to be introduced by Michael Jordan during Class of 2020 Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has announced the list of presenters for the Class of 2020 Enshrinement Ceremony.

Lady Bears Head Coach Kim Mulkey was named to the 2020 Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame induction class in April of last year. However, the coronavirus pandemic forced the ceremony to be canceled.

One year later, the Class of 2020 will finally participate in an enshrinement ceremony on May 15, 2021.

Mulkey will be presented by basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Members of the Class of 2020 were asked to select previous Hall of Fame inductees to present them. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame says the decision is solely up to the inductee or their family members if recognized posthumously.

Here is the full list of Class of 2020 inductees and presenters:



Patrick Baumann, presented by Russ Granik (’13), Vlade Divac (’19)

Kobe Bryant, presented by Michael Jordan (’09)

Tamika Catchings, presented by Alonzo Mourning (’14), Dawn Staley (’13)

Tim Duncan, presented by David Robinson (’09)

Kevin Garnett, presented by Isiah Thomas (’00)

Kim Mulkey, presented by Michael Jordan (’09)

Barbara Stevens, presented by Geno Auriemma (’06), Muffet McGraw (’17)

Eddie Sutton, presented by John Calipari (’15), Bill Self (’17), Sidney Moncrief (’19)

Rudy Tomjanovich, presented by Calvin Murphy (’93), Hakeem Olajuwon (’08)

