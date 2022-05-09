James Akinjo receives NBA G League Elite Camp invite

NEW YORK, New York — The NBA G League announced James Akinjo is among a field of 44 NBA Draft Prospects who will attend the 2022 NBA G League Elite Camp May 16 and 17 in Chicago. The camp allows draft hopefuls to display their skills in front of NBA and G League scouts.

Based on performance, select players from the camp will be invited to participate in the NBA Draft Combine in June.

"This is an incredible opportunity for these 44 young me to showcase their basketball abilities in front of both NBA and NBA G League front office personnel," G League Head of Basketball Operations Malik Rose said in a release.

Akinjo is one of five Big 12 athletes invited to the Elite Camp. Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson was also invited.

Players have until June 1 to remove their name from the NBA Draft process.