Gov. Abbott bets Washington governor donation to food bank if Baylor Bears win national championship

Governor Greg Abbott is getting in on the fun surrounding the NCAA National Championship between Baylor and Gonzaga.

In a tweet, the governor announced a wager he has entered into with Washington Governor Jay Inslee.

If the Baylor Bears take home the trophy, the Central Texas Food Bank will receive Washington apples. If the Gonzaga Bulldogs win, the state will send a bushel of Texas pecans to Second Harvest Food Bank.

The game tips off at 8:20 p.m.

