WACO, Texas — From a driveway in Wisconsin to the WNBA and now to the banks of the Brazos, Nicki Collen's journey to Waco has been filled with twists and turns. She sat down with 25 Sports reporter Jack Allen to give Baylor fans a glimpse into her life and legacy.

Tune in to 25 Sports at 6:30 every day this week for a closer look at the new Head Coach of the Lady Bears, covering everything from her coaching style to her family mentality.