Former Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda speaks out on social media after being fired from the team

Former Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda is speaking out on social media days after being fired from the team.

Dave Aranda was removed as Baylor's head football coach one day after the Bears suffered a 25-24 loss to Kansas, dropping the team to 4-3 (2-2 in the Big 12).

Aranda took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, sharing gratitude for his time with Baylor and understanding about his removal.

"At the end of the day, our results on the field didn't meet expectations...," he said in part. "I trust you all know it was not for lack of passion or effort."

Read the full statement posted on X below:

https://t.co/71wr1uUpH9 — Dave Aranda (@CoachDaveAranda) October 29, 2026

After the announcement of Aranda's removal, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Doug McNamee said in a statement, “Anyone who knows Dave Aranda understands what a genuine and honorable person he is and how much he deeply cares for his players, staff and this University. He is a gifted coach and a brilliant football mind whose leadership brought some of our best Baylor football memories. While this is a difficult moment, we believe a change in leadership is necessary at this time for our program. We will forever be thankful to Dave and his family for their time here at Baylor, and we wish them well.”

Aranda, hired in 2020, was 40-40 as the Bears' head coach.

Defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman will serve as the team’s interim head coach for the rest of the season, according to McNamee.