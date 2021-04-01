Former Baylor football players take part in Pro Day

WACO, Texas — With less than one month to go before the NFL Draft, several Baylor athletes took part in a special workout in front of NFL scouts with the hope of improving their chances of playing at the next level.

Scouts from 18 NFL teams came to Pro Day at the Allison Indoor Practice facility, including representatives for the Cowboys, Buccaneers, Steelers and Panthers.

Baylor seniors William Bradley-King, Jake Burton and Trystan Slinker took part in a series of individual drills including the shuttle run, 3-cone drill and 40-yard dash.

"I wanted to show I was an athlete," Bradley-King said. "I can move. I can play edge of the defense. I can drop back in coverage. I showed some of those attributes today and I put my best foot forward."

In addition, three former Baylor athletes returned to Baylor to show off their skills in front of the NFL scouts.

Spencer Drango, a 2016 graduate of Baylor, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns before having a three-year career in the NFL. He has not played a snap in the league since 2019.

During that time, he has worked to return to the league but says COVID-19 has made getting exposure more difficult.

"I'm just trying to get in front of teams again. It's another workout. Due to COVID, it's been tough to get in front of teams," Drango said.

Drango was joined by former Baylor receiver Chris Platt and former punter Drew Galitz.

Galitz spent time in the newly formed XFL before it was dissolved in 2019.

"I know that this is something I want to do and something I will do," he said about playing in the NFL. "It's just a matter of time."

Galitz said he struggled some with the wind during pro day, but overall, he was proud of his performance.

Platt, on the other hand, was disappointed with his 40-yard-dash time. Platt ran a 4.62 and 4.67 second split.

"I'm just gonna keep the main thing the main thing," he said. "I'm gonna keep on doing what I'm doing, and if I'm lucky enough to get that call, I'll be ready."

Only Bradley-King, Burton and Slinker are eligible for the draft, but the remaining players will hope to be picked up in free agency.

"All I need is one team to call me and one team to let me come compete," Galitz said. "That's all I'm asking for and all I need."

The NFL Draft is set for April 29-31.