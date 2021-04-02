Carrington, Richards declare for WNBA draft

WACO, Texas — Just a few days after falling to UConn in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament, Baylor seniors Didi Richards and Dijonai Carrington have declared for the WNBA Draft.

The pair made their announcements on Twitter within minutes of each other.

Carrington spent her final season with the Lady Bears after coming to Baylor as a graduate transfer. She led Baylor in scoring in her final game in the green and gold.

Richards was the winner of several defensive awards during her time at Baylor. Her senior year, she transitioned to point guard.

"Four years, a bachelor's degree, 5 rings and 1 national championship later, I am ready for life's next chapter... Puffs out, period!" she said in a farewell statement.

Both Richards and Carrington could have stayed for an extra season after the NCAA waived players' eligibility for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.