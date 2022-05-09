Bohanon announces transfer to South Florida

WACO, Texas — After losing Baylor's quarterback battle this spring, Gerry Bohanon announced he plans to transfer to the University of South Florida for the 2022 football season. He will be granted immediate eligibility under the NCAA's one-time transfer rule.

Bohanon made the announcement via a post on Instagram, saying, "Thank you. Watch this."

Bohanon started 12 games for the Bears in 2021, including Baylor's Sugar Bowl victory.

He entered the transfer portal just before the May 1 deadline after learning he would not return as Baylor's QB1 in 2022. That honor will go to Sophomore Blake Shapen, who led the Bears to a win in the Big 12 Championship game while Bohanon dealt with a hamstring injury.