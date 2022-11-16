Big Noon Kickoff returns to Waco

WACO, Texas — Baylor football will host FOX's Big Noon Kickoff preview show for the second straight season as the Bears welcome No. 4-ranked TCU to McLane Stadium Saturday morning.

The game will kickoff at 11 a.m. on FOX with the Kickoff show starting at 9 a.m.

Baylor is just the 10th program to host Big Noon Kickoff multiple times. They last hosted the show in 2021 ahead of the Bears matchup with Oklahoma. Baylor won that game 27-14.

Big Noon Kickoff, which began in 2019, includes Rob Stone and features former Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn, 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart and his USC Teammate Reggie Bush, 1997 Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, and three-time national champion winning coach Urban Meyer. Veteran reporters Tom Rinaldi and Bruce Feldman also provide coverage throughout the two-hour show. The crew will be in town to preview the top games in college football, plus give detailed analysis on Baylor's clash with TCU on Saturday.

McLane Stadium parking lots will open at 6 a.m. Saturday for fans with reserved parking passes for the game against TCU. Free parking is available downtown at 3rd and Austin near Heritage Square, with a free shuttle running Saturday morning through postgame.