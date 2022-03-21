Bears stunned by South Dakota in Round of 32

WACO, Texas — In one of the most stunning results in Baylor women's basketball history, the Bears were upset by the South Dakota Coyotes in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament 61-47.

Things started about as poorly as they could for the Bears.

After starting the game 0-7 from the field, Baylor found itself in an early 11-0 hole. South Dakota, by comparison opened the game 4-4, including three makes from behind the arc.

Baylor's shooting woes continued for the remainder of the first quarter. Sarah Andrews and Ja'Mee Asberry combined to shoot 0-7, and Baylor trailed 16-4.

The Bears would finally find their shooting stroke in the second quarter. Asberry, Andrews and Jordan Lewis each hit one three-pointer apiece, but they could do little defensively to stop the Coyotes onslaught.

Baylor cut the lead to four points with 2:42 remaining in the first half, but the Coyotes finished the half on a 9-2 run, carrying a nine point advantage into halftime.

In the third quarter, South Dakota would extend its lead to 13, holding Baylor under 30 percent shooting from the field.

Baylor cut the lead back to nine points with 4:49 remaining in the game on a pair of Asberry free throws. However, the Bears' poor three-point shooting doomed them down the stretch. Baylor missed four threes over the course of five minutes in the fourth quarter, allowing South Dakota to keep them at arms' length.

Baylor would never get closer than seven points in the fourth quarter.

The loss marks the first time since 2008 that Baylor has not made it to at least the Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament play. It is also the Bears' first home NCAA Tournament defeat since 2002, when the Lady Bears lost to Drake in the second round.

Baylor finishes the season 28-7.