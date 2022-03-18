Bears overcome slow start, cruise to Round of 64 win

WACO, Texas — In the entire history of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, only one team seeded No. 14 or worse has ever won a game in the Round of 64. Friday in Waco, the Baylor Bears continued the top seeds' run of dominance with an 89-49 win over Hawaii.

However, things did not always look like they would go in the Bears' favor.

In the first quarter, Hawaii opened the game with a pair of Amy Atwell three-pointers to take an early 6-4 lead.

Atwell, the Big West Conference Player of the Year, continued to put pressure on the Baylor defense, scoring 20 first half points. Her teammates combined for only nine points.

As Atwell tore up the Baylor defense, the Bear offense struggled to develop a first quarter rhythm. NaLyssa Smith failed to score a point, going 0-2 with two turnovers.

Baylor led by just four points at the end of the quarter.

The lone bright spot in the Baylor offense came from Jordan Lewis, who scored six points and recorded an assist. Lewis would add five more points in the second quarter to give the Bears a 38-29 halftime lead.

After halftime, Baylor came out with a renewed vigor.

NaLyssa Smith, who was held to just four first half points, went 7-8 in the quarter for 17 points. Lewis added 12 more as the Bears outscored Hawaii 34-8 to take a 35 point lead into the final break.

With the win, Baylor advances to the Round of 32, where they will take on South Dakota, who defeated Ole Miss in the First Round.