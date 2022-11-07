Watch Now
Bears open 2022 with dominant 117-53 win over MVSU

Rod Aydelotte/AP
Mississippi Valley State guard Danny Washington (10), pulls up while setting up a play against Baylor forward Flo Thamba (0), in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte)
Posted at 1:13 PM, Nov 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-07 14:13:43-05

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears opened the 2022 season with a dominant 117-53 over Mississippi Valley State University Monday afternoon in front of more than 6,000 Waco-area elementary students.

The Bears broke the century-mark scoring with more than five minutes remaining in the game.

Baylor's offensive output was evenly distributed. Six different Bears scored in double-figures, including Adam Flagler (21), LJ Cryer (16), Dale Bonner (14), Keyonte George (13), Jalen Bridges (13) and Langston Love (13).

George, Baylor's highest-rated recruit in program history, recorded seven assists and five rebounds to go along with his scoring in his Baylor debut.

Defensively, the Bears shut down MVSU for long periods of the game. Over a nine-minute stretch near the end of the first half, Baylor did not allow a single MVSU field goal.

The Bears forced 24 MVSU turnovers, including 12 steals. Baylor also blocked seven shots.

Baylor's next game is Friday, Nov. 11 against Norfolk State. The Bears tip things off at the Ferrell Center at 7 p.m.

