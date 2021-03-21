Bears hold off second half charge, advance to Sweet 16 with 76-63 win

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA — After jumping out to a 47-29 lead early in the second half, the Baylor Bears withstood a second half charge from Wisconsin to advance to the Sweet 16.

The Bears were led on offense by Davion Mitchell, who scored 16 points on 6-8 shooting. Matthew Mayer added another 17 points off the bench.

Baylor jumped out to a 42-29 lead at halftime and extended the lead to 18 early in the second half.

The Bears controlled the pace of play, forcing nine first-half turnovers and converting those turnovers into 12 points. Baylor had nine fast break points in the first half, while holding Wisconsin to zero.

In the second half, the script flipped.

Wisconsin held the Bears to just 36 second half points, while slowly eating into the Bears large lead.

The Badgers would pull back within single-digits with less than 10 minutes remaining.

However, Baylor would retain control late in the game. Matthew Mayer found Mark Vital on an emphatic alley-oop dunk with 2:47 left on the clock to give Baylor a 12 point lead.

Wisconsin would not bring the score back within single-digits, and Baylor cruised to a 76-63 win.

With the win, the Bears advance to the Sweet 16, where they will face the winner of Sunday's game between North Texas and Villanova.

