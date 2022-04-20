Bears get revenge with 9-5 comeback win over Sam Houston

WACO, Texas — After falling to Sam Houston in a walk-off 11-10 game earlier this season, the Bears were hungry for revenge when the two teams took the field again at Baylor Ballpark. After falling behind 4-1 in the fourth inning, Baylor scored seven consecutive runs on the way to a 9-5 win.

The win marks Baylor's fourth consecutive victory, the Bears' second longest win streak this season.

Jake Jackson (3-3) pitched 2.2 innings, allowing 0 runs to earn the win, while Matt Voelker earned his second save in as many appearances.

Kyle Nevin continued his streak of hot hitting, going 2-4 from the plate with a triple and a run scored. Jack Pineda, Tre Richardson and Cam Caley drove in two runs apiece.

With the win, the Bears move to 20-17 (4-8). Up next, they will travel to Austin to play a three-game series with Texas.