Bears come up short of Big 12 Tournament title, fall to Oklahoma State 83-74

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For only the second time this season, the Baylor Bears found themselves on the wrong side of the final score after Oklahoma State pulled off the 83-74 upset in the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bears got out to a sluggish start once again, shooting just 15 percent from three-point range in the first half and 39 percent from the floor.

By comparison, Oklahoma State shot 50 percent from the field in the first half, taking a 35-30 lead into the halftime break.

The Cowboys were especially effective on the fast break, outscoring Baylor 15-2 on the break in the first half. They forced 11 first half turnovers.

But, in the second half, the Bears slowly regained control, eating away at the Oklahoma State lead before Adam Flagler hit a jumper to give Baylor a 45-43 lead.

With 9:49 remaining in the game, MaCio Teague hit a second-chance corner-three to restore Baylor's lead 53-50. That would spark a 10-2 run for the Bears over the next minute-and-a-half capped off by a Teague put-back layup.

Oklahoma State would fight back and re-take the lead with less than four minutes to go.

The Cowboys finished the game on an 13-2 run to end the Bears hope of their first-ever Big 12 Tournament title.

Baylor will now await their NCAA Tournament fate. The full bracket will be announced Sunday evening.