Baylor's Thomas drafted by Seattle Mariners

WACO, Texas — Baylor catcher Andy Thomas became the 44th Bear to be chosen in the MLB draft when the Seattle Mariners selected him in the fifth round as the No. 144 pick overall.

Thomas is the 10th Bear to be selected in the first five rounds.

In his senior season with the Bears, Thomas was named an All-American by multiple publications. He finished the year with a .337 batting average and 11 home runs.

Thomas started all 51 games at catcher in the 2021 season.