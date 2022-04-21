Watch
Baylor's Flagler declares for NBA Draft

Michael Conroy/AP
Baylor guard Adam Flagler (10), Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) and Matthew Mayer (24) celebrate a play against Arkansas during the second half of an Elite 8 game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Monday, March 29, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 5:29 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 18:29:20-04

WACO, Texas — Baylor guard Adam Flagler will enter the 2022 NBA Draft process, while maintaining his collegiate eligibility, Flagler announced via social media.

In a post on Instagram, Flagler said, "to my coaches, teammates and the Baylor community, thank you for your unwavering support and welcoming me to this amazing family... After much prayer and consideration, I have decided to declare for the NBA Draft."

Flagler averaged 13.8 points per game for the Bears in 2021-22, despite missing several games with a knee injury. In addition, he averaged 3.0 assists per game.

He was named second-team All-Big 12 Conference.

Flagler's decision leaves open the possibility for a return to Baylor. Student-athletes who declare for the NBA Draft have until June 1 to withdraw their names from contention while maintaining their collegiate eligibility.

