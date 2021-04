Two Baylor Lady Bears are taking their talents to the WNBA!

DiDi Richards was drafted by the New York Liberty with the 17th overall pick. She won the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award in 2020.

DiJonai Carrington was drafted by the Connecticut Sun with the 20th overall pick.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!