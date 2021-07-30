Watch
Baylor’s Davion Mitchell drafted 9th overall by Sacramento Kings

Posted at 8:14 PM, Jul 29, 2021
In the first round of the 2021 NBA draft, Baylor guard Davion Mitchell has been selected as a 9th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings.

Mitchell is a two-time member of the Big 12’s All-Defensive team and was the 2020-21 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

Mitchell, a 6’2″ guard from Hinesville, Georgia, led the Baylor Bears to win the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Championship; the first in the program's history.

