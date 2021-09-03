Watch
Baylor Women's Basketball team changes name from 'Lady Bears' to now 'Bears'

Posted at 5:46 PM, Sep 03, 2021
The Baylor Women's Basketball team is no longer going by the nickname “Lady Bears."

Now the three-time NCAA Champions will simply be going by the name “Bears."

25 News' Jack Allen confirmed the news with a Baylor spokesperson.

The team has already changed its name on social media.

