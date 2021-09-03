Baylor Women's Basketball team changes name from 'Lady Bears' to now 'Bears'

The Baylor Women's Basketball team is no longer going by the nickname “Lady Bears."
Now the three-time NCAA Champions will simply be going by the name “Bears."
25 News' Jack Allen confirmed the news with a Baylor spokesperson.
The team has already changed its name on social media.
Just got confirmation from a #Baylor spokesperson that @BaylorWBB will no longer go by the nickname “Lady Bears.”— Jack Allen (@JackAllenKXXV) September 3, 2021
As @darbyjobrown pointed out earlier, the team has already changed its social media names. #SicEm