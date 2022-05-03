Baylor Women's Tennis heads to College Station for First Round

WACO, Texas — For the second straight season and 23rd time in program history, the Baylor women's tennis team are NCAA Tournament bound, this time traveling to Texas A&M for the first and second rounds.

The Bears will take on Washington (14-11) in the First Round Friday at 10:00 a.m. If Baylor advances, it will play the winner of No. 7 Texas A&M (30-1) and TAMU-Corpus Christi (22-3).

While they were not able to secure one of the Top 16 seeds and, therefore, earn the right to host, the Bears remain confident in their ability to compete in the postseason.

"You know, you never go into the season with small goals," Head Coach Joey Scrivano said. "You go after big goals, but sometimes you fall short. Ultimately we still have our biggest goal ahead of us, and that's what we're focused on."

Baylor will look to make a deeper run than they did a season ago. Last year, the Bears were upset in the Second Round by Duke at the Hurd Tennis Center.

Baylor was originally scheduled to play both the Huskies and Aggies during the regular season, but both matches fell through.

The Bears finished the season ranked No. 26 in the country.