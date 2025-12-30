Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baylor Bears wide receiver declaring for the 2026 NFL draft

Ashtyn Hawkins made the announcement on social media, expressing his appreciation to Baylor University and Texas State University, as well as his family and support system.
Mike Buscher/AP
Baylor wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins (6) during an NCAA football game against Kansas State on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, in Waco, Texas. Baylor won 35-34. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Bears wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins announced on social media on Tuesday that he is declaring for the 2026 NFL draft.

In the post, Hawkins expressed his appreciation to Baylor University and Texas State University, as well as his family and support system.

The fifth-year senior, DeSoto-native transferred to Baylor after starring three seasons at Texas State.

