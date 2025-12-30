Baylor Bears wide receiver declaring for the 2026 NFL draft

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Bears wide receiver Ashtyn Hawkins announced on social media on Tuesday that he is declaring for the 2026 NFL draft.
In the post, Hawkins expressed his appreciation to Baylor University and Texas State University, as well as his family and support system.
The fifth-year senior, DeSoto-native transferred to Baylor after starring three seasons at Texas State.
Excited for what God has planned for me in the next chapter of my life🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qPHbkb6yJm
— Ashtyn Hawkins (@ashtynhawkins) December 30, 2025