Baylor vs Auburn in 2026 moves to Atlanta

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Football announced on Monday that the 2026 matchup with Baylor and Auburn is making the move to the Aflac Kickoff Game at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium to open their 2026 seasons.

Kickoff is set for Sept. 5, 2026. This game will round out the home-and-home series with Auburn and Baylor, which followed the 2025 meeting in Waco at McLane Stadium.

The Aflac Kickoff Game and location in Atlanta is a new and unique structure that is a first-of-its-kind for neutral-site game hosting.

"As college football adapts to the new NIL world, we have to find creative ways to make sure everyone gets a win in games like these,” said David Epps, Peach Bowl, Inc. chief operating officer. “We worked in partnership with Auburn to create a new model for neutral-site games – one that moves the chains financially for the universities and student-athletes.”

Baylor will get the SEC standard 3,000 tickets for the visiting team and Auburn will get 20,645 tickets for the game. The Aflac Kickoff Game will control and sell the remaining tickets.

This game marks Baylor's first-ever appearance in the Aflac Kickoff Game and the program's first game played in Atlanta in over 30 years.