Baylor ranked in AP Preseason Top 10

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears enter the 2022 football season ranked No. 10 in the country. It is their highest preseason ranking since 2015, when the Bears started the season ranked No. 5 in the nation.

Baylor finished the 2021 season ranked No. 5 in the final AP Poll, winning both a Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl.

The Bears are the second-highest ranked Big 12 team in the preseason poll. They sit one spot behind Oklahoma (No. 9). Oklahoma State (No. 12) is the only other Big 12 school ranked in the initial poll.

Baylor's three future Big 12 foes round out the Top 25. Cincinnati (No. 23), Houston (No. 24) and BYU (No. 25) are set to join the conference in 2023. The Bears play BYU in Provo on Sept. 10.