Watch Now
SportsBaylor Bears

Actions

Baylor ranked in AP Preseason Top 10

Blake Shapen
Tim Heitman/AP
Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen (12) throws a pass against Oklahoma State in the first half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Tim Heitman)
Blake Shapen
Posted at 11:34 AM, Aug 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-15 12:34:18-04

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears enter the 2022 football season ranked No. 10 in the country. It is their highest preseason ranking since 2015, when the Bears started the season ranked No. 5 in the nation.

Baylor finished the 2021 season ranked No. 5 in the final AP Poll, winning both a Big 12 Championship and Sugar Bowl.

The Bears are the second-highest ranked Big 12 team in the preseason poll. They sit one spot behind Oklahoma (No. 9). Oklahoma State (No. 12) is the only other Big 12 school ranked in the initial poll.

Baylor's three future Big 12 foes round out the Top 25. Cincinnati (No. 23), Houston (No. 24) and BYU (No. 25) are set to join the conference in 2023. The Bears play BYU in Provo on Sept. 10.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019