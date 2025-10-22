Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson named a finalist for 2025 Campbell Trophy

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football redshirt senior quarterback Sawyer Robertson has been named a finalist for the 2025 William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Widely regarded as college football’s premier scholar-athlete honor, the Campbell Trophy recognizes a player who best combines academic achievement, on-field performance, and exemplary leadership. Robertson is one of 16 finalists chosen from a pool of 180 semifinalists spanning NCAA divisions and the NAIA.

Each finalist will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as part of the 2025 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The winner, revealed live during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Dec. 9, will have his scholarship increased to $25,000.

Robertson is the fifth NFF National Scholar-Athlete in Baylor history and the first since 2015, joining Don Trull (1963), Joe Pawelek (2010), Nick Florence (2012) and Spencer Drango (2015).

He is one of six quarterbacks among this year’s finalists and one of only two Big 12 representatives, along with Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels.

Candidates must be seniors in their final year of eligibility or graduate students, have a minimum 3.20 GPA, show outstanding football skill as a significant contributor, and demonstrate strong leadership and citizenship.

Dominating on the field in 2025

Through seven games this season, Robertson leads the nation in:

Passing yards (2,376)

Passing yards per game (339.4)

Passing touchdowns (21)

Points responsible for (138)

Points responsible for per game (19.7)

He ranks second nationally in total offense (339.3 yards per game) and fourth in completions per game (26.14).

Academic excellence and community impact

Robertson is set to graduate in December with a marketing degree and a 3.73 GPA. His honors include:

2024 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District

Academic All-Big 12

Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll

Baylor Dean’s List

Off the field, Robertson has made a significant impact in the Waco community, dedicating hours to local organizations. He actively supports Baylor’s Christian mission, leading the team’s weekly Bible study for 30-40 members and participating in Fellowship of Christian Athletes events.

He also joined Baylor’s inaugural Champions [re]Defined spiritual retreat, uniting student-athletes to reflect on service, faith and the meaning of true championship beyond sports.

Following the Dec. 9 awards dinner in Las Vegas, the Campbell Trophy winner will be recognized at multiple events:

Dec. 12 — The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN

Dec. 15 — Reception at the New York Athletic Club, home of the trophy since 2013

