Baylor QB battle continues

WACO, Texas — With one week remaining in the 2022 spring football season, Gerry Bohanon and Blake Shapen remain in a heated quarterback competition.

Baylor offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes addressed the current situation by saying, "When you have two really good guys, on one hand, you want them all to do well, and you want them to continue progressing and showing that they could be the guy. On the other hand, it makes our job as coaches more difficult. But, I'd certainly rather have that than the other."

Bohanon earned the starting job in the fall of 2021, just weeks before the first game of the season. He started every game for Baylor before injuring his hamstring against Kansas State. Shapen filled in for the injured Bohanon in the Bears' final regular season game against Texas Tech and the Big 12 Championship Game, where he was named MVP.

When asked what they were looking for in order to determine a starter, Grimes said, "I guess just to see one of those guys really be himself and be comfortable being his true self on the field. [We want to see] his personality really shine through the way that he plays. I think that confidence is something that bleeds over into the rest of our unit."

At the beginning of spring practice, Head Coach Dave Aranda said he hoped to name a starter by the end of the spring game.

Baylor's Green and Gold Game is scheduled for April 23 at 12 p.m.