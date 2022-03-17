Watch
Baylor opens title defense with dominant win over Norfolk State

Kendall Brown, Tyrese Jenkins
LM Otero/AP
Baylor guard Kendall Brown (2) drives against Norfolk State guard Tyrese Jenkins (5) during the first half of a college basketball game in the first round of the NCAA tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Kendall Brown, Tyrese Jenkins
Posted at 3:10 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 16:10:15-04

FORT WORTH, Texas — In its first NCAA Tournament game since winning the national championship in 2021, the Baylor Bears opened their title defense with a 85-49 win over Norfolk State.

Matthew Mayer led the way for the Bears with a career high 22 points on 9-13 shooting.

Baylor opened the first half by hitting four of its first six shots, including three triples to jump out to an early 11-5 lead in the first five minutes of the game.

From there, the Bears would pull away. Mayer scored eight consecutive points as part of a 19-7 Baylor run.

The Bears entered halftime with a 43-27 lead.

In the second half, Baylor hit five of its first seven shots from the field to maintain a 20-point lead.

With the win, Baylor advances to the Round of 32 for the third straight tournament. They will play the winner of North Carolina-Marquette Saturday in Fort Worth.

