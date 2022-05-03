Baylor Men's Tennis named No. 3 overall seed in NCAA Tourney

WACO, Texas — Just days after winning the program's 25th Big 12 Conference title, the Baylor Bears men's tennis team was named the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Tennis Championship. As a result, the Bears will host the first two rounds in Waco.

In Round One, Baylor (26-3) will play Ablene Christian (12-11) Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the Hurd Tennis Center. If they will, the Bears will take on the winner of the regional's other First Round matchup between Tulsa (15-11) and Texas A&M (21-13).

Baylor has a history of success as a regional host. This marks the 16th time Baylor has hosted a regional. In those games, the Bears are 32-1.

"We have to take advantage of the opportunity to play at home, you know," head coach Michael Woodson said. "It is an advantage to play on our home court in front of our fans and a comfortable environment. These matches aren't easy. We're going to get everybody's best shot. And it can make a difference. In the finals last week, we legitimately had a home court crowd as that match ended. And I think that pushed us over the edge."

This is the second time since 2015 Baylor has earned a top-four seed. TCU was named the tournament's top seed overall, despite losing to Baylor twice during the season, including in the Big 12 Championship.

Last year, Baylor finished as the nation's Runner-Up.