Baylor Men's Basketball National Championship Parade

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The Baylor Bears are celebrating their national championship with a parade through downtown Waco. KXXV

The Baylor Bears are celebrating their national championship with a parade through downtown Waco. KXXV

The Baylor Bears are celebrating their national championship with a parade through downtown Waco. KXXV

Fans gathered in downtown Waco to celebrate the Baylor Bears and their national championship. KXXV

Fans who live along the parade route have decorated their balconies in green in gold. KXXV

25 News anchor Todd Unger and 25 Sports reporter Jack Allen are ready to bring you the latest from the championship parade. KXXV

Fans gathered in downtown Waco to celebrate the Baylor Bears and their national championship. KXXV

Fans gathered in downtown Waco to celebrate the Baylor Bears and their national championship KXXV

Fans gathered in downtown Waco to celebrate the Baylor Bears and their national championship. KXXV

The Baylor Bears are celebrating their national championship with a parade through downtown Waco. KXXV

Fans gathered in downtown Waco to celebrate the Baylor Bears and their national championship. KXXV

Fans gathered in downtown Waco to celebrate the Baylor Bears and their national championship. KXXV

The water in the Heritage Square fountain has been dyed green in celebration of the Baylor Bears. KXXV

Prev 1 / Ad Next