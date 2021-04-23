Baylor lands transfer point guard commit from Arizona

WACO, Texas — Former Arizona point guard James Akinjo announced via Instagram he plans to transfer to Baylor for the 2020-21 season.

Akinjo declared for the NBA Draft earlier this month, but he later withdrew his name and entered the NCAA transfer portal.

His eligibility for the 2020-21 season remains in question. The NCAA recently announced plans to introduce a one-time transfer waiver to all student-athletes, but because Akinjo transferred from Georgetown to Arizona after his freshman year, he may need a waiver to be immediately eligible.

If he can play, the junior fills a need for the reigning national champions after the Bears' point guard Davion Mitchell declared for the NBA Draft last week.

At Arizona, Akinjo led the Wildcats in scoring averaging more than 15 points and five assists per game.

He would be the next in a long line of successful Baylor transfers. Mitchell came to Baylor from Auburn, where he joined former UNC-Asheville star Macio Teague. Adam Flagler (Presbyterian) and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (UNLV) also transferred to Baylor. Even Jared Butler originally signed to play for Alabama, although he never competed with the Crimson Tide.