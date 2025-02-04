Watch Now
Baylor Football releases 2025 schedule

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor Football has released its schedule for 2025.

Below is a list of the dates and who the Bears will play.

Aug. 30 - Auburn (@ Baylor)
Sept. 6 - SMU (away)
Sept. 13 - Samford (@ Baylor)
Sept. 20 - Arizona State (@ Baylor)
Sept. 27 - Oklahoma State (away)
Oct. 4 - Kansas State (@ Baylor)
Oct. 11 - Idle Week
Oct. 18 - TCU (away)
Oct. 25 - Cincinnati (away)
Nov. 1 - UCF (@ Baylor) (Homecoming)
Nov. 8 - Idle Week
Nov. 15 - Utah (@ Baylor)
Nov. 22 - Arizona (away)
Nov. 29 - Houston (@ Baylor)

"Fans can purchase new season tickets online, by phone at 254-710-1000 or in person at the Ferrell Center Ticket Office," officials said.

"To renew season tickets, fans can lock in early bird pricing for Chairbacks ($475), Bench backs ($425) and Bench seats ($400). To ensure this early bird pricing, fans must renew by Feb. 13 — ticket prices will increase after that date. To renew season tickets, click here."

