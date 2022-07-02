Baylor football gains momentum on recruiting trail

WACO, Texas — Midway through the month of May, Baylor football had yet to make much of a splash on the recruiting trail.

Outside of Austin Novasad, a rising quarterback prospect, the Bears had done little to generate buzz nation-wide, sitting outside the Top 20 in every major ranking.

After an extremely successful June, the Bears now sit inside the Top 10, with more than 20 commitments, including a dozen in the last few weeks.

As of July 1, Baylor ranked eighth in the country according to the 247 Sports composite rankings and first among schools in the Big 12 conference. The Bears usurped Texas Tech, who sat atop the conference for several months leading up to Baylor's blistering June.

The onslaught of Baylor commitments began with Wes Tucker, an offensive lineman from Argyle, Texas on June 11. The Bears landed two more commitments over the next three days. That momentum continued all the way through the end of the month.

Franklin athlete Bryson Washington was among that group, one of a pair of local athletes to join Baylor's 2023 class. Taurean York from Temple committed to the Bears in February.

So far, 16 of Baylor's 20 committed recruits live in the Lone Star State.

This year, there is no limit on the number of recruits a school can sign after the NCAA waived the 25-scholarship limit earlier this year.