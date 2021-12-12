Baylor defense suffocates No. 6 Villanova in 57-36 win

WACO, Texas — Playing in front of a full Ferrell Center for the first time in nearly two years, No. 2 Baylor took care of business against No. 6 Villanova in the first-ever nonconference Top 6 showdown in Waco.

Baylor's defense stifled the Wildcats in the first half, holding Villanova to just 15 points on 5-24 shooting (20.8 percent). The Bears added six steals and two blocks.

Offensively, Baylor struggled as well, shooting just 38 percent from the floor and 20 percent from three. No players scored more than seven first-half points, but seven scored at least two.

The Bears led at halftime 47-29.

In the second half, Baylor continued it's dominance on both sides of the floor, going on a 13-3 run over an eight minute stretch, eventually winning 57-36.

It was Villanova's lowest-scoring game since the 1977-78 season.

With the win, Baylor moves to 9-0 (0-0) on the season. With No. 1 Purdue's buzzer-beating loss to Rutgers earlier this week, Baylor will likely move into the nation's top spot.