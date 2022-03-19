Baylor ousted from NCAA tourney, dramatic comeback falls short in OT

FORT WORTH, Texas — After pulling off one of the most dramatic comebacks in NCAA Tournament history, the Baylor Bears came up short in overtime, losing 93-86 to North Carolina in the Round of 32.

In the first nine minutes of the game, just about everything broke the Tar Heels' way. After Baylor scored the first four points of the game, North Carolina rattled off a 16-4 run punctuated by a Brady Manek posterizing dunk over Matthew Mayer.

Baylor struggled to stop North Carolina's three point shooting in the first half. RJ Davis led the way for the Tar Heels, going 4-6 from three, while UNC shot 6-13 from behind the arc in the first half.

By comparison, Baylor struggled, hitting just two of its 10 attempts in the first half.

At halftime, the Bears trailed 42-29, and things would not improve after the break.

Manek and Davis combined for 18 points in the first eight minutes of the second half to extend North Carolina's lead to 23 points. Mayer and Flo Thamba each got into quick foul trouble, picking up four fouls apiece.

Baylor's offensive struggles continued in the second half. James Akinjo and Adam Flagler shot a combined 2-7 from three point range and North Carolina extended its lead to 25 points.

The Bears began a comeback at the 10 minute mark, when Manek was ejected following a Flagrant Two foul. Adam Flagler hit back-to-back three pointers to kick off a 10-0 Baylor run.

Baylor would cut the lead to six with 3:30 remaining.

With :28 left on the clock, Jeremy Sochan made a three-pointer off the backboard to make it a one-possession game.

After a pair of missed free throws from North Carolina, James Akinjo made a layup and hit the ensuing free throw to tie the game. UNC would miss a game-winning three point attempt, and the game would go to overtime.

In overtime, North Carolina would build a six point lead, and the Bears could not recover.

The defeat ends Baylor's season in the Round of 32.