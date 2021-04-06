Watch
Baylor Bears win first national championship in program history

Baylor University
Baylor
Posted at 10:26 PM, Apr 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-05 23:48:31-04

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Baylor Bears have made history!

The team dominated Gonzaga 86 to 70 to clinch their first ever NCAA National Championship.

The Bears got off to a 9-0 start and never took their foot off the gas. Gonzaga struggled all night to find their rhythm against the dominant Bears.

Baylor led Gonzaga 47-37 going into halftime.

Students packed McLane Stadium to watch the Bears clinch the title.

After the clock hit zero, McLane Stadium erupted with the sound of applause.

This was Baylor Men's Basketball's first national championship appearance since 1948. That year, they lost to Kentucky 58-42.

