Baylor Bears win first national championship in program history

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Baylor Bears have made history!

The team dominated Gonzaga 86 to 70 to clinch their first ever NCAA National Championship.

The Bears got off to a 9-0 start and never took their foot off the gas. Gonzaga struggled all night to find their rhythm against the dominant Bears.

Baylor led Gonzaga 47-37 going into halftime.

Students packed McLane Stadium to watch the Bears clinch the title.

After the clock hit zero, McLane Stadium erupted with the sound of applause.

This was Baylor Men's Basketball's first national championship appearance since 1948. That year, they lost to Kentucky 58-42.

BE SURE TO "LIKE" 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK! YOUR FRIENDS DO!