Baylor Bears mourn the death of former basketball player Nelson Haggerty

The Baylor Bears are mourning the death of former basketball player Nelson Haggerty, considered to be one of the Bears "all-time greats."

The Baylor Bears posted a tribute to Haggerty on social media Friday saying "our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Baylor alum and @MeanGreenMBB assistant coach Nelson Haggerty RIP @CoachHagg12."

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Baylor alum and @MeanGreenMBB assistant coach Nelson Haggerty 🙏 RIP @CoachHagg12 pic.twitter.com/t1KSEeouiC — Baylor Basketball (@BaylorMBB) April 16, 2021

Haggerty died after a single-vehicle accident near Decatur in Wise County, according to KFDX-TV.

The Baylor alum was serving as an assistant coach for the University of North Texas.

Haggerty, a 1995 graduate from Baylor, is considered to be one of the Bears all-time greats.

An all-conference point guard, he led the nation in assists during his senior season with a 10.1 average, according to MeanGreenSports.com.

