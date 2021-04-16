Watch
Baylor Bears mourn the death of former basketball player Nelson Haggerty

Posted at 1:37 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 14:37:30-04

The Baylor Bears are mourning the death of former basketball player Nelson Haggerty, considered to be one of the Bears "all-time greats."

The Baylor Bears posted a tribute to Haggerty on social media Friday saying "our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Baylor alum and @MeanGreenMBB assistant coach Nelson Haggerty RIP @CoachHagg12."

Haggerty died after a single-vehicle accident near Decatur in Wise County, according to KFDX-TV.

The Baylor alum was serving as an assistant coach for the University of North Texas.

Haggerty, a 1995 graduate from Baylor, is considered to be one of the Bears all-time greats.

An all-conference point guard, he led the nation in assists during his senior season with a 10.1 average, according to MeanGreenSports.com.

