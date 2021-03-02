Baylor Athletics: Face coverings, reduced capacity will remain in effect for athletic venues

WACO, TX — Baylor Athletics will still require face coverings and reduced capacity for its venues following Governor Greg Abbott's lift of COVID-19 restrictions.

On Tuesday, the governor announced the end of the statewide mask mandate and lift of all orders limiting business occupancy levels that were issued during the pandemic.

In a tweet, Baylor Athletics announced it would not change its protocols and will still require face coverings and reduced capacity.

"As always, the health and well-being of the Baylor Family - our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans - are of primary importance. We will continue to monitor the ongoing circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and comply with recommendations of the university, Big 12 Conference, and the NCAA," said Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Mack Rhoades.